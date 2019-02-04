Falkirk florist named one of UK’s best in bridal blog

A Falkirk-based florist has been named as one of the UK’s best wedding flowers suppliers in an online bridal blog.

Irene’s Florist, which has branches in both Vicar Street in Falkirk and King Street in Stenhousemuir made the top 50 list on GoHen.com’s annual rundown of the best wedding floral firms.

The website states: “With 39 years of experience and eight wedding awards, there isn’t much wedding florist supremo Irene hasn’t come across, from panicked brides to tricky planners.

“For Irene’s team it really is all about details, whether that’s finding the perfect English rose or hunting down a vintage broach for the bride’s bouquet, no detail is too small and it’s that dedication that sets this wonderfully dedicated team apart.”

Irene’s Florist is owned by Irene Klapwijk, who has over 40 years of experience in the industry.

The Falkirk branch is managed by Aimee Hamilton, who has been with the company for nine years while the Stenhousemuir branch is run by Eileen Jamieson who has been at Irene’s for 25 years.

Aimee said: “We are all absolutely delighted to receive this recognition which came as a complete surprise to us!

“Wedding flowers are a big part of our business at Irene’s and we are kept really busy with that all year round, not just in the summer months.

“We have a real sense of pride in every wedding we are involved in and try and go that extra mile to make sure each bride and groom get exactly what they want to help make their big day as perfect as it can possibly be.

“We would like to thank all our customers for their loyalty over the years and hope to build on our success by welcoming new customers in 2019.”