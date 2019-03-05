Falkirk first offender bombarded former partner with abusive texts

First offender Shae Stewart appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court charged with behaving in a threatening manner towards his former partner.

Stewart (23), of Symington Drive, Falkirk admitted attending the house of his ex-girlfriend on February 5, 2019, shouting abusive remarks.

He also admitted sending threatening text messages to her from his home address over a six hour period.

Describing the offence as “a very serious matter,” Sheriff Mundy deferred sentence for six months until August 29 for Stewart to be on good behaviour.

He said: “This is your first offence and I hope it is your last time in court facing a criminal charge.”

Sheriff Mundy also ordered Stewart not to contact his former partner.