Falkirk firms enjoy wedding bliss with their award success

The votes of loyal customers have helped Falkirk businesses be named the best in the annual Scottish Wedding Awards.

One Falkirk salon was named hair and make-up specialist of the year for the whole of Scotland at the award ceremony held in the Double Tree Hilton in Glasgow last week.

Lorraine Scott, owner of Every1's FAVOURite wedding stationery business - overall winner Best Wedding Stationery at the Scottish Wedding Awards 2019.

LMG Hair and Beauty, based in Paterson Tower in Falkirk’s Callendar Park, firstly scooped the award for the central area

Then LMG’s owner Linzi Grant was stunned when the area winners were asked to stay on stage and her small shop was announced the overall Scottish winner.

“I just think it’s amazing – I still can’t believe it happened!” said Linzi.

“There were so many hairdressers in for it including some big salons!”

The salon, which moved to Paterson Towner from Falkirk’s Orchard Street, has a loyal base not only among the residents of the flats but also further afield.

As well as normal hairdressing and beauty services, including wedding packages, they specialise in dressing wigs for weddings, including hair-ups.

Bo’ness woman Lorraine Scott is also on cloud nine after her smallbusiness triumphed at the awards.

Every1s FAVOURite was named best wedding stationery in the central area and the whole of Scotland.

The business, which is run from Lorraine’s Bo’ness home, was nominated by grateful brides, while a panel of industry experts then selected the overall Scottish winners.

“Last year we were highly commended – to win this year was amazing!” she said.

Her wedding stationery business has come a long way in the ten years since she and her mum started making tablet to support Deanburn Primary’s fundraising efforts.

It was so popular that her business was born and she now supplies wedding stationery to several top hotels including Dalmahoy and the Grange Manor.

Another Falkirk business, Cakes and Craft, which makes spectacular wedding and occasion cakes, won the cake designer of the year award for the central area.

The business, which is based in Callendar Road, Falkirk, where it also has a tearoom, was nominated by grateful customers.