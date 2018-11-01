Falkirk firework display: cash plea to keep event running

Firework fans are this week being asked for the once-traditional “penny for the Guy” donation to fund next year’s extravaganza.

In a social media announcement from Falkirk Community Trust local residents are asked to chip in to keep the annual pyrotechnics going for a 2019 event.

Amid tight cash constraints many local authorities or their arms-length leisure organisations are still spending hefty sums on fireworks for the once-a-year commemoration of the failed 17th century Gunpowder Plot.

It was an attempt to assassinate James I of England and VI of Scotland, along with assorted politicians in Westminster.

However, the cost of putting on a show can be seen as questionable at a time when many areas are trimming budgets on assets many argue are essential.

On the Falkirk Community Trust Facebook site residents are asked to contribute to a donation line with the message “Please donate now to keep your 2019 fireworks display burning”.

This year’s fireworks display is in Callendar Park on Monday, November 5 from 6.30pm, beginning with live music from Youth Music Initiative Advance band an 5 Strings.

Again, residents are being asked to “bring a £1 donation to support your local fireworks”.

Last year the trust estimated 30,000 people attended.