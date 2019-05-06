Falkirk farm deaths: What we know so far

The breaking story of the two deaths at a farm near Falkirk is ongoing and information is still emerging.

But here's what we know so far:

Emergency services on the scene.

What happened?

A wall collapsed on a farm between Falkirk at around 10.10am this morning.

Initial reports indicated that there were a number of injuries involved.

Sadly this was later updated when two of the men were pronounced dead.

Forensics officers are also on site and police remain at the scene.

Where is it?

Myrehead Farm lies just off the A803, between Linlithgow and Falkirk. Just behind the Campbell's meat plant.

How serious is it?

Two men have been pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men are known to be injured also. One was taken by ambulance to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, while the other was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. It is understood that their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.