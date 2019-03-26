Falkirk families urged to sign up for Race for Life this Mother’s Day

Falkirk families are being urged to join the fight against cancer this Mother’s Day by entering the 2019 Race for Life at Callendar Park.

For the first time, grown-up sons will be able to take part alongside their mothers as Cancer Research UK opens up the Race for Life events to everyone.

Taking part in the Race for Life can be a hugely moving experience as people come together to remember loved ones lost to cancer, celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived or support those going through treatment.

Fiona Murray, Cancer Research UK’s Falkirk event manager, said: “We’re urging families in Falkirk to make this Mother’s Day extra special by joining the Race for Life.

“Our events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. You don’t need to be sporty to take

part. You don’t have to train, and you certainly don’t need to compete against anyone else. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, features a range of events including a 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy race and Pretty Muddy Kids race, all of which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

This year’s event in Falkirk will take place on Sunday, June 23 at 11am.

For further information visit https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org