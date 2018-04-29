Falkirk families group celebrates its third birthday

A family-friendly Falkirk group is three years old in May - and ready to build on its success be helping even more local parents.

Falkirk Twins and Multiples Group was set up to help meet the special challenges facing local parents and carers of large families - and people expecting twins, or more.

Organiser Kerri Justice (39) knows about these challenges first hand, with two boys, Logan and Ethan, now aged two and a half, and daughter Emily (9), to look after.

She says a main strength of the group is that the grown-ups can draw on each other’s experience - and enjoy the friendship and companionship of people who have been through the same trials and tribulations themselves.

The support offered can start before children are actually born, because naturally pregnancy offers more than the usual range of challenges for a mum-to-be expecting twins.

Kerri said: “The group meets twice a month at Thornhill Community Centre in Falkirk, providing a safe and friendly environment (parents and carers accompany their children at the group at all times).

“We have also introduced a quarterly weekend group to widen our attendance to be more family orientated.

“There is an opportunity for the children to play, learn and develop their social skills along with similar peers and for the adults to relax a little, seek advice and chat”.

She added: “There is a good range of toys and crafts available along with singing and storytelling to entertain the children.

“The group arranges various events such as visits from childsmile program, speech therapists and other services and activities that parents often struggle to get to with multiples”.

Last year a £700 grant from Falkirk Council helped fund new equipment for babies, and the group’s own fundraising has also helped it buy equipment for toddlers.

For further information about the group contact Kerri at kerrijustice0308@gmail.com