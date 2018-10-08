Falkirk faces strong winds for start of holidays following two days of sun

Families should brace themselves for travel chaos with strong winds forecast for Friday just as Falkirk school close for the October holiday.

A return to some of the temperatures enjoyed during the summer on Wednesday and Thursday will give way to a wave of extreme weather heading our way from Iberia.

With gusts of 80mph predicted, road, rail, ferry and air services all face severe disruption.

Nicky Maxey of the Met Office said it is possible it will become a named storm – Callum – as we go through the week.

You might also be interested in:

Bainsford duo charged with neglect after dog is put down

Supporting for electric vehicle charging hub at Falkirk Stadium

Well done to St Mungo’s pupils who picked up prizes

She said: “At the moment, there is still a degree of uncertainty as to the exact track and timing of this weather system.

“Our models slightly disagree on where and when the worst of the winds will arrive.

“It is certainly one we are keeping an eye on and it could get a name if we feel it will have a severe impact on large populations and their infrastructure.”

She said the source of the storm is the mid Atlantic. As the week goes on, it makes for Spain and Portugal before veering north towards Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning beginning 5am on Friday states: “Gusts 50 to 60 mph are likely in some places, with potential for gusts of 70 to 80 mph around exposed coasts and hills, with large waves an additional hazard.

Central will be one of the areas affected along with Tayside, Fife, Highlands and Islands, south-west Scotland, Lothian and Borders, and Strathclyde.

The Met Office says there is a small chance “injuries and danger to life” are possible especially on or near beaches, where debris could be thrown onto coastal roads and properties.

Buildings could be damaged, with the greatest risk coming from tiles blown off roofs.

Widespread travel disruption is expected and some road bridges may be forced to close.

It will be 9pm before the danger passes.

Today sees another yellow warning imposed for heavy rain, again affecting the western half of the country for the whole day.

Yesterday, saw a number of lengthy tailbacks on the country’s motorways and main roads, due to the wet conditions.

Routes affected included the M74, M77, M8 and M73 and A720. The high winds also caused difficulties for vehicles crossing the Forth Road Bridge.