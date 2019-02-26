Falkirk entrepreneur to feature in new weekly TV show

Falkirk businesswoman, Lisa Wardlaw has been chosen to appear as a contributor in a new TV show which sees Scots speak their minds on a variety of current affairs.

The People’s News will be shown every Thursday evening at 10.30pm on the new BBC Scotland channel.

A spokeswoman for The People’s News described the show as “a fast-moving new 10-part series which sees Scots speak their minds on the week’s news, events and gossip”.

Lisa (31), who previously owned glamorous dress company The Belle of the Ball, was The Falkirk Herald’s Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2014 and currently works with Young Enterprise Scotland as senior lead executive for their Further Education programme.

She also works in primary and secondary schools across the district, delivering educational workshops.

Lisa explained she was approached to be in the show by producers following her stint last year in another BBC programme Love in the Countryside.

“They saw me on that show and also discovered my YouTube channel so got in touch,” she said.

“There is a wide range of topics that are discussed on the show by other selected people across Scotland, topics are from Irn Bru to Brexit – they change every week!

“The angle of the show is to give real Scottish people the chance to give their opinions on news stories.

“It’s exciting to be a part of the newly launched BBC Scotland channel and being involved in one of the six new programmes commissioned.

“I’m really enjoying the filming so far and looking forward to watching the programme.”