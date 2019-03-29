Falkirk East MSP urges action to protect Post Offices

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald has backed calls from his SNP colleagues at Westminster for UK government action to secure the Post Office network.

Of just over 1,000 temporarily closed branches across the UK some 134, around 13 per cent, are in Scotland.

Earlier this week SNP MPs obtained an Adjournment Debate at Westminster on the issue, highlighting the rising importance of Post Offices to small towns and rural communities.

Angus MacDonald said: “Local Post Offices have become increasingly important to local communities - particularly the elderly and those with additional support needs, because of the face to face services they provide.

“Our local Post Offices play a huge role in public life – they are both a symbol of the community and a lifeline on everything from pensions and benefits to vital day-to-day banking services.

“In many communities in my constituency of Falkirk East, and across the wider Falkirk district, the local Post Office is the last place where a face-to-face service is available, making it essential for people who live here.

“It is now imperative that the UK Government steps in and acts to ensure that the Post Office, a publicly owned body, gets a fair deal”.