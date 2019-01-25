Falkirk East MP hits out at latest bank closure

Martyn Day MP is this week “deeply concerned” at a closure move that will see Santander customers in East Falkirk having no branch closer than Falkirk or Livingston.

The Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP said: “When Santander took the decision to close their Linlithgow branch, they cited one of the reasons for the closure being that there was a branch nearby in Bathgate.

“Now the closest branch will be either Livingston or Falkirk, meaning that there no longer be any Santander branches in Linlithgow and East Falkirk”.

He added: “Despite moves towards online and telephone banking, people and businesses still depend on the face to face services they get in branch, especially those who are elderly or vulnerable.

“I am arranging a meeting with Santander, as well as writing to the company, to urge them to rethink their decision”.

Santander aims to close 140 branches across the UK, of which 15 are in Scotland, by April 1.