Falkirk East MP hits out at hatred of Muslims

Falkirk East MP Martyn Day has called for recognition that “the increased threat from far right extremism” can no longer go unchallenged.

The MP was set to lead a debate for the SNP in Westminster earlier this week, where he cited a reported increase of nearly 600 per cent in anti-Muslim hate crime.

Additional Government statements meant the issue has been postponed, but in the aftermath of the Christchurch atrocity Mr Day says it is too important to be sidelined.

The SNP Westminster Group has adopted the definition of Islamophobia brought forward by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on British Muslims.

Mr Day said the rescheduled debate would be an important step in recognising and addressing the rising threat of anti-Muslim hate crime in the UK.

He added: “It is extremely worrying that in the week following the recent Christchurch terrorist attack, anti-Muslim hate crime had increased by a staggering 593 per cent.

“It is unacceptable in any society that men, women and children at times feel unsafe in going about their daily lives.

“All political parties must step up and play their part in eradicating all forms of hatred and discrimination from society.

“The definition of Islamophobia set out by the APPG on British Muslims - backed by countless organisations, councils and experts - is welcome in setting out that discrimination in any form against Muslims is a form of clear racism.”

The SNP has condemned the rising levels of anti-Islam hate crimes across the UK, renewing calls for all political parties to play their part in eradicating all forms of hatred and discrimination from society.