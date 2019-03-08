cover picture

Falkirk dogs who need their forever homes

These are some dogs from Dogs Trust in West Calder who could be your next family pet.

Everyone knows that dogs are a man's best friend so hopefully you can find your new companion here. If you would like to adopt any of these dogs get in contact with Dogs Trust.

1. Bertie (5), crossbread

Bertie is a fun loving boy who enjoys playing; he is an expert at catch, has great control when playing football and is fantastic at finding the hidden teddy bear.
2. Blue (4), Lurcher

Blue is a beautiful boy who loves to have lots of fun and can always be found running around playing with his favourite teddy.
3. Bud (6), Beagle

Bud is an adventurous boy who loves the great outdoors. He enjoys going for walks and can always be found with his nose to the ground.
4. Holly (7), Collie Cross

Holly is a beautiful girl who is full of life. She loves to play with her squeaky toys and loves exploring on her walks.
