Falkirk dog and owner selected for Crufts

Sharon Deans from Falkirk and her Finnish Lapphund Todd have been selected for this year’s Crufts competition as reserves with the Scottish Rally Team.

The event is being held at the NEC in Birmingham tomorrow (Thursday).

Sharon said: “Todd is a cheeky and lively six-year-old Finnish Lapphund. A high-drive dog, with an independent streak a mile wide, Todd loves to work and have a job to do.

“Todd is the ultimate all-weather dog, he likes nothing better than a long hike in hail, rain or snow, as long as he can lead the way – his sense of direction is better than mine!

“When indoors he likes to help with the housework by emptying the washing machine and tidying the shoes away!

“Todd’s a Jack-of-all-trades and we are always looking for new things to try. In recent years we have enjoyed training and competing in agility, and last year we began scent work training and discovered rally obedience after attending a local taster session.

“We are delighted to have been picked for the Scottish team, and hope that nerves on the day don’t get the better of us!”