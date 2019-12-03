Falkirk district street left in ‘mess’ following work by Scottish Water

Aggrieved residents have blasted Scottish Water after the road to their home was broken up and left covered in muck.

Anne and Robert Thomson, who live in The Holdings in Longcroft, say the street and its grass verges were heavily damaged by Scottish Water lorries and machinery over a three-week period while a repair team fixed two burst pipes.

Householders were informed of the work, however, the “mess” caused by the engineers and the lack of a clean-up operation angered those who live in The Holdings.

Anne said: “I phoned up and complained about the mess it was in and they said they’ve got 140 people without water.

“I can appreciate that but it’s been a carry on. The machines are churning everything up.

“My carpets are absolutely filthy due to the muck.”

Her son Mark added: “They’ve left the place in a shambles.

“It’s like an open field. There’s up to 6ft of muck.

“They keep promising to tidy up the roads and it never happens. They’ve covered the main road with muck — it’s ludicrous!”

However, Scottish Water has said the area is being tidied up.

A spokesman told The Falkirk Herald: “Scottish Water is carrying out emergency repairs to bursts on two large water mains near Longcroft.

“A number of large vehicles and equipment have been used on rural roads and over farmland as part of this work.

“A clean-up operation is taking place including road cleaning and reinstating areas of farmland.

“We have been liaising with local residents to keep them informed.”