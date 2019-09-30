Falkirk district nursing home residents evacuated after fire breaks out

Residents of a Falkirk district nursing home had to be evacuated following a fire.

The blaze broke out in a kitchen at Blackfaulds House in Avonbridge last night.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed nobody was injured during the incident, which saw more than 20 residents evacuated from the building.

A spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 6.37pm on Sunday, September 29 to reports of smoke issuing within a nursing home in Westfield Road, Avonbridge.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and crews extinguished a fire within a kitchen located on the ground floor of the two-storey building.

“All residents and staff were evacuated. There were no casualties.

“Firefighters left at 9.49pm after making the area safe.”