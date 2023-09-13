Falkirk district charities cash in from classic car show
The club has donated a total of £13,100 to 11 different charities and community organisations from the proceeds of its show which was held back in May in Bridge of Allan.
Four Falkirk-based charities are among the beneficiaries with presentations made to three of them at recent club meetings.
Sasha Groves, the manager of the Crossreach Polmont Prison Visitors' Centre, told the club about its work at HMYOI Polmont in supporting the families of prisoners, including their partners and children. Sasha spoke about how their work helps maintain family connections and, very importantly, reduces the risk of re-offending.
Mike Glass (Youth Worker), Gregor McKay (Schools Worker) and Ewan Forgie (Treasurer) of the Larbert Churches Youth Trust briefed club members about the incredible work they do with the young people in Larbert High School and its feeder primary schools, especially in addressing the growing prevalence of poor mental health.
And Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager of Maggie’s Forth Valley, described the valuable work of the centre in providing personal support to individuals who have been diagnosed with cancer.
The club has also made a donation to Strathcarron Hospice in Fankerton.
Phil Cavanagh, club meeting chairman, said: “I was truly humbled to hear how the organisations we’ve been able to support this year help people across the Falkirk area deal with challenging, and often distressing, circumstances. I’m therefore delighted that we’ve been able to help them with their indispensable work.”
George Waddell, Board chairman, added: “Our ability to donate £13,100 to 11 brilliant organisations this year is due to the very successful 2023 show, and therefore we're extremely grateful to all the efforts of vehicle exhibitors, other car clubs, our members, traders, autojumblers and, most importantly, the members of the public who came along on the day. Thank you to you all!”
This year's effort takes the grand total of donations since the first show in 2005 to £113,657.