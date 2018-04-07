Falkirk date for the Rhinestone Cowboy

Sidney Devine has been in the entertainment business for half a century, but this month’s appearance at Falkirk Town Hall will be part of his first tour for a decade.

To whoops of joy from his legion of fans - and groans from some who do not appreciate his unique take on the Country and Western genre - the Rhinestone Cowboy is determined to give his audience exactly what they want.

That means a recitation of classic Devine numbers like Tiny Bubbles, Maggie and The Answer to Everything.

With 15 million albums sold worldwide, Mr Devine says public demand has persuaded him to bring his unique act back to his innumerable fans.

He’s at Falkirk Town Hall on Sunday, April 29.