Falkirk date for Booker-shortlisted author

Scottish author Graeme MacRae Burnet is at Falkirk’s branch of Waterstones on November 30 (7pm) to talk about his new book “The Accident On The A35” .

The event is free but ticketed - and anyone aiming to hear this Booker nominated author should contact the branch as soon as possible.

This latest book features Georges Gorski, who had previously investigated “The Disappearance Of Adele Bedeau”.

Graeme is also the author of the Saltire- winning “His Bloody Project”.