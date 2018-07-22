Falkirk crime author launches latest book at Behind the Wall

“There’s been a murder” - and criminal defence lawyer William McIntytre (based in Denny) is just the man to tell us how the killer might be tracked down.

Apart from his very interesting day job, Mr McIntyre, who lives in Falkirk, is a crime fiction author with several acclaimed books to his credit, and he’s launching his latest work - ”Stitch Up” - at bar-restaurant venue Behind the Wall on August 17.

He has been instructed in many interesting and high profile cases over the years and now turns fact into fiction with his string of legal thrillers, The Best Defence Series, featuring defence lawyer Robbie Munro.

In a market awash with “tartan noir” crime thrillers, however, this author’s work cuts a significant difference.

There’s a dry humour in the series which he describes as “an antidote to crime fiction featuring maverick cops chasing serial killers”.

Justice, he says, is not only about convicting the guilty, but also acquitting the innocent.

In the latest book everything is coming up roses for Robbie Munro, newly married and living in the country with wife and child.

That is until his wife takes up employment abroad just as old flame, Jill Green, asks him to investigate the unexplained death of her partner.

Suspecting foul play, Jill insists Robbie turns poacher to gamekeeper and does whatever it takes to find the killer – with no expense spared.

Meanwhile there’s a question over whether the evidence in a historic conviction was fabricated - and Robbie’s own father faces a criminal prosecution.

All won’t be revealed on August 17 in Behind the Wall at 6.30pm (you’ll have to read the book), but this face to face session with a local author who arguably brings something new to a crowded and sometimes predictable scene will be an entertaining outing for fans of the genre.