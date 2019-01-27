Falkirk Council rents to rise three per cent from April

Council rents will increase by an average of three per cent from April 1 for Falkirk Council area’s 16,000 tenants.

The increase means a rise of £1.99 per week on an average rent of £68.35 per week.

However the council says around half of all tenants will be fully protected from any increase due to Housing Benefit or Universal Credit cover.

The extra cash will be used to offset the cost of a five year plan go spend £280m on building new homes and improving existing ones,

Housing spokesman Councillor Gordon Hughes said: “This is a substantial investment for thousands of tenants across many areas locally.

“The rent we collect, and grants from various organisations, allow us to keep our properties at a high standard as well as planning new homes and allowing us to buy back properties.”

“We consulted widely on the levels we should set our rent at in order to allow us to help deliver these improvements and the majority felt that a rise of between 2.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent was appropriate.

“The investment is part of our long terms programme to bring all our properties up to the Scottish Housing Quality Standard and ensure tenants get the most from their social housing.”

This year and next will see nearly £30m spent on improvements to around 4,700 properties, including £8m on re-roofing and roughcasting and £3.5m on new kitchens and bathrooms.

A further £7.7m will be spent on energy efficiency works, with around 500 properties each year gaining new heating systems, besides heating upgrades to three high rise blocks.

Further work will extend the combined heat and power systems to three additional high rise blocks.

Some £3.5m is earmarked for improvements to fences, walls and paths, and £1.85m will be spent on solar PV installation projects, while £350,000 will be spent improving high rise lifts.

The council’s newbuild programme will create what’s described as a landmark 1,000 new homes, with more than 600 planned between now and 2024 in areas including Falkirk, Hallglen, Grangemouth, Bonnybridge, Torwood, Denny, Banknock, Polmont and Bainsford.

Meanwhile the authority will buy back around 80 former council homes per year to bring them back into social use.

A recent survey is said to have showed that 70% per cent of tenants felt the value for money of the rent they paid was very or fairly good.

Almost as many were very satisfied or satisfied that their rent was value for money, and just over three quarters were either satisfied or very satisfied with Falkirk Council as their landlord.

Based on 2018/19 budget estimates, Falkirk Council is said to have the 6th lowest rent and the 7th highest level of repairs and improvement spending per house, compared to Scotland’s 25 other local authority landlords.