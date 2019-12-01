Falkirk Council geared to meet gas cut emergency

Falkirk Council will be publishing statements on social media this evening about how it aims to meet the town’s gas cut emergency.

Thousands of residents are facing another freezing night of sub-zero temperatures with no firm indication of when their primary heat supply will be restored.

As reported earlier today more than 8,000 homes have been without gas since early this morning. posing major problems for thousands of local residents.

Emergency electrical appliances are being made available from 6pm at Camelon Community Centre for people who are elderly, disabled, chronically sick, have young children or other special needs.

You can also request these appliances by calling 0800 912 1717.

Falkirk Council’s spokesman has stressed that no local care homes are affected by the crisis, but its social work department is on standby to meet any other problems which need their input.

Meanwhile the director of education and head teachers are being kept abreast of developments.

It isn’t yet clear whether some schools may be forced to close.

Gas distribution company SGN says it will provide its own update on the situation at 6.30pm this evening.

SGN expects the crisis to last “some days”, and homes affected will have to be reconnected individually - presenting potential difficulties for people who have work or other commitments.