Falkirk Council chief to retire after 20 years in the role

Falkirk Council’s chief executive has announced she is to retire from local government service.

Mary Pitcaithly will leave the council later this year, after 20 years in the post of Chief Executive.

She said: “It has been an enormous privilege to serve the council and the community of Falkirk for 38 years and to have led the council’s workforce for the last 20 years.

“I have relished the opportunity to work with and learn from many excellent colleagues.

“I have been fortunate to work with those colleagues, elected members and partners to help shape the future of the Falkirk area, which means so much to me.

“I am proud of what we have achieved together in changing the landscape and reputation of the area during that time, from renewing the school estate and improving opportunities for young people to securing a world-class tourist attraction for the area in the shape of the Kelpies.

“I have every confidence that this transformation programme will continue and the Council and the area will go from strength to strength.”

Mary will step down from the helm of the council in June.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of the council, said: “Mary has dedicated her whole career to serving the area she was born in, first with Falkirk District Council and latterly as Chief Executive of Falkirk Council.

“During that time she has tackled many challenges with skill and enthusiasm and, working in partnership with elected members, has made a major contribution to the real progress that has been achieved for our area.

“On behalf of the council, I would like to thank her for her many years of service and for her leadership and vision.”

Falkirk Council will consider a report on the appointment process for a new chief executive at its meeting on Monday, January 15.