Falkirk Council calls for rise in cost of licences for big events

A promoter putting on a major act at Falkirk Stadium and someone hosting a 21st birthday party both pay the same £10 fee for an occasional licence.

That’s the current situation, Falkirk Council’s consumer protection manager, Alison Barr, told members of Falkirk’s licensing forum – but she added that she hoped this would soon be changed so that the cost more accurately reflects the work involved for the licensing team.

The Scottish Government, which sets the cost of licences, is reviewing the cost of occasional licenses and Falkirk Council welcomed the opportunity to submit its views.

“We hope they will introduce a tiered system so that people who are putting on big events and making a lot of money will have to pay more than an individual who is hosting a party, for example,” Ms Barr told members of the forum.

“These big events can involve a lot of work for council staff and £10 doesn’t even begin to cover that.”

Forum members heard that there had been 544 occasional licences granted in 2018, with an increase of 174 from the previous year.

The licensing forum brings together representatives of the trade, police, social work, the NHS and interested members of the public, who make recommendations and suggestions on a wide range of licensing issues.

Members agreed that the £10 charge badly needed updating and that it was unfair that a company making a profit was being charged the same as a small, private event.