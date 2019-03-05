Falkirk community groups receive National Lottery Community Fund awards

Six organisations across the Falkirk district are among 204 groups Scotland-wide to benefit from the National Lottery’s Community Fund.

The latest round of cash awards, totalling £1.5 million across Scotland, aim to break down barriers to physical activity for people of all ages and abilities.

Mental health charity FDAMH received £10,000 as did Real Life Options, which supports people with learning disabilities or autism.

FDAMH will use the funds to carry out a community consultation and architectural planning exercise linked to their plans to establish new premises for a community mental health hub while Real Life Options aim to develop a volunteer training programme which will offer additional community based support for adults with learning disabilities and older people in the Falkirk area.

Meanwhile, PAMIS - Promoting A More Inclusive Society, which supports people with profound and multiple learning disabilities as well as their families and carers, received £9993 to continue its vital work with partner organisations to provide training for staff in disability sports and other leisure activities.

Dog training programme Paws for Progress CIC, which runs weekly drop in sessions at Cornton Vale Prison was also a Community Fund recipient, receiving £7976 to continue its services.

Non-profit group STS CIC, which tackles social and environmental issues within the Falkirk area, was awarded £7000 towards building a new workshop, teaching space and a meeting room at their site on Kinneil Estate in Bo’ness.

The sixth group to benefit from the cash awards was The Braveheart Association, which focuses on the prevention of long term conditions and aims to improve overall health and wellbeing, received £8287 to deliver healthy living activities to older people with health problems within the Bainsford and Langlees, Camelon and Grangemouth communities.

A National Lottery Awards for All Scotland spokeswoman said: “With Spring just round the corner it’s a great time to be getting out and about to enjoy a range of physical activities. “Thanks to National Lottery players, this will now be possible for many people across Scotland who will be able to take part in a range of health and well-being activities whether that’s walking or cycling, dancing, taking up a new sport or enjoying outdoor nature pursuits.”