Falkirk College students brush up their skills at Victoria Primary

Victoria Primary pupils will be going back to newly spruced-up classrooms after the holiday break, thanks to a group of Forth Valley College apprentices.

Painting and Decorating Modern Apprentices and their lecturers were delighted to step in to help the school, a close neighbour Falkirk Campus - and gain some real life experience.

Ian Morrison, Head of FVC’s Department of Construction, said: “We were delighted to help out Victoria Primary School by sending our Painting and Decorating MAs in to brighten up their surroundings.

“We have worked with them before and it is great to strengthen these links once again.”

Julie McKenna, Head Teacher at Victoria Primary School, said: “The team from Forth Valley have been really fantastic, very accommodating and helpful to all staff.

Nothing has been a bother and they have all truly gone ‘over and above.’

“The painting that has been completed is really good too, with areas so much fresher now for our pupils.

“I did worry that there would be a mess to clean up in each room, but this was not the case.

“The team cleaned as they went and left a finished room in a very good state”.