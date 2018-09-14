Falkirk college bright sparks set for the big switch-on

Falkirk area electricians are being urged to get up to speed with important new wiring regulations which come into force from January.

With under 100 days to go the town’s Forth Valley College campus is staging special courses - day and evening - to meet the demand.

The 18th Edition rules – the “Sunday name” is BS 7671:2018 – outlines the new standards which need to be applied to all new and amended electrical installations in the UK.

As of January 1 all new and amended installations must comply with the requirements covered in the 18th Edition wiring regulations.

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), is urging all electrical professionals to ensure they are familiar with the new requirements as soon as possible.

Forth Valley College’s Electrical Safety Training Centre in Falkirk has already begun training large numbers of electricians to get them up to speed with the new wiring rules.

These courses are being run over either three days or (for those strapped for time) a single day.

With either type there’s an exam on the morning after the end of the course.

David Milliken, power station and utilities asset, electrical and instrumentation engineer at Ineos, who recently completed the course, said: “The facilities at the college are first class and the lecturer was very knowledgeable.

“His course delivery was well paced and good use was made of his experience to give great examples to illustrate learning points.”

For further information visit https://www.forthvalley.ac.uk/courses/electrical-safety

