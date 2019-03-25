Falkirk club night for people with disabilities is busier than ever

The second club night for people with disabilities was another huge success, with more than 160 people packing the dance floor at Falkirk’s City Nightclub on Friday evening.

Awakening: the Club Night gives everyone a chance to enjoy the nightclub experience in a safe environment and the word has certainly been spreading, with people coming from across Forth Valley.

Organiser Maureen Kilgour said: “The event is getting bigger and bigger and last night we had over 160 service users and 50 support workers who attended from all over the Forth Valley.

“City’s manager, Scott Goldie, had to open the bigger function hall to accommodate us all!”

Maureen and fellow organisers David Irvine and Neil Kilgour thanked the volunteers: Oonagh Sear, Rebecca Macadam, Wendy Dalgetty, Melanie Wilson, Lee Joynes and Jill Donoghue and all the staff at City for making the night a huge success.

The next Awakening: the Club Night is on Friday, April 26 from 7-10pm. Entry is £7, support workers go free.

For more information contact Maureen on 07970 835564.