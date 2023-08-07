Falkirk Citizens Advice Bureau gathered together to celebrate a very special long service award
The chairperson of the board, Jim Johnston, has served 15 years in his role and is the board's longest serving member.
Jim, also well known to many as Pal, is no stranger to long service, serving his community for many years originally as a councillor on Falkirk District Council and moving on to Falkirk Council.
He also served many years as a Justice of the Peace at Falkirk District Court.
Jim is also a well kent face as he spent many years as Provost of Falkirk.
Jim was presented with his award by fellow board director Linda Gow, who congratulated him on his achievement and thanked him for his leadership.
CAB manager Mary Baillie thanked Jim for his support for staff and volunteers, and the work done by them for the citizens of Falkirk.