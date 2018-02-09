Falkirk choir helps raise money for charity

The renowned Sing Forth Community Choir will be performing at Polmont Old Parish Church later this month.

The group will be guests of the fellowship at the Kirk Entry premises on the evening of Monday, February 26 – singing to help raise vital funds for two of the church’s chosen charities for 2018, Feed the Minds and Mission International Haiti.

Feed the Minds works to end the continuing horror of female genital mutilation, while Mission International Haiti is hoping to raise £100,000 to help construct a new community centre.

Visit www.churchofscotland.org.uk/serve/the_guild for more information.