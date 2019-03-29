Falkirk chemist in the frame for ‘best in Scotland’ honour

A Falkirk High Street pharmacy has been shortlisted for the top title in a national awards scheme.

Callendar Pharmacy is in the running to take the title Pharmacy of the Year in the Scottish Independent Retail Awards, and its management and staff will find if they’ve won at a ceremony in Glasgow on April 9.

Richard Grahame, owner of Callendar Pharmacy said: “To be nominated came as a complete surprise.

“It means a lot to us that people have gone out of their way to put us forward for a nomination, and to actually be shortlisted for the final itself is an amazing achievement for the very hard working team we have here.

“We like to think that we go out of our way for our customers and this nomination is hopefully recognition for that.”

The awards aim to showcase those whose entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to customer satisfaction and ethos has helped them stand out amongst the rest.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Independent Retail Awards said: “Independent retailers are the very backbone of the Scottish economy,.

“They make huge contributions to the country’s revenue by creating employment opportunities and enhancing the communities they operate within.

“The competition is really tough this year, but each finalist has their own success story to tell. We can’t wait to welcome our guests and celebrate the 2019 winners with them”.