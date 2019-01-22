Falkirk charity sends out vital shipment to help Syrian refugees

A humanitarian charity has packaged together almost 20 tons of vital clothing, toiletries and other supplies to ship out to help Syrian refugees in Lebanon camps.

The shipment, which left Falkirk last weekend, by Re-Act – Refugee Action Scotland – who have their sorting and storage premises at Callander Square Shopping Centre.

Although this was the first large lorry load sent from their Falkirk, it is just the latest of 16 container-sized shipments of aid collected from all over Scotland which the charity has sent out in the last three years.

Iain Elstone, Re-Act Falkirk co-ordinator, said: “Thanks so much to everyone who came to help load the lorry, to those who spent their time sorting and packing the items and all those who donated to the aid effort throughout the year.”

People can e-mail falkirk@re-act.scot for more information on the charity and its ongoing work.