Falkirk care home is finalist for ‘best in Scotland’ honour

A Falkirk care home with a well-earned reputation for innovation and enterprise has been chosen as a finalist for the sector’s top award - Care Home Service of the Year.

Carrondale Care Home director Graeme Hendry, who broke the news today, told the Falkirk Herald he was “proud and delighted” that the care team at the home, in Carron, have made the cut for what amounts to an Oscar for the care sector.

“To even qualify for this category of the awards you have to achieve Grades 5 and 6 from the Care Inspectorate for the quality of care and support”, he said.

“That we are being considered is due to the superb team we have year, managed by Tracy Gallacher and deputy Yvonne McCormack - really the team we have here are unbelievable”.

Last year the 72-bed home won the Meaningful Activity title in the awards, for its spectacularly successful adoption of a scheme which gets residents out and about on trishaws.

Now Carrondale, run by Avondale Care Scotland, stands to be recognised not only as one of the best care homes in central Scotland but in the whole country.

It is one of three finalists in the running for the top award, and the winner will be announced at a ceremony on November 16.