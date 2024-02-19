Falkirk care home hosting menopause café

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Menopause Cafe is a discussion group, open to all ages and genders: no talks, no experts, topics are chosen by participants. The Wallside Grange event is being held on Friday, March 1 and on the 1st of every month going forward, following the success of the first one held in February.

The Menopause Café movement started in Perth, Scotland, in 2017 and has spread worldwide, with volunteers now hosting pop-up events in the UK, Bahrain, Mexico, USA, Austria and India. The charity also organise an annual Menopause Festival, #FlushFest, which will be held in Edinburgh and online on September 8th and 9th 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wallside Grange Care Centre specialises in nursing care for older people, on a permanent or respite basis.

Wallside Grange care centre.

Rachel Weiss, founder of the Menopause Café charity, says: “The Menopause Café is for everyone who wants to talk about the menopause, to share their stories, experiences and questions - all made that little bit easier with tea and cake.

“Unfortunately, many people feel that they should just ‘get on with’ the menopause, with some never talking to their friends or family about it. People can come along and just listen, or join in the discussions, hopefully leaving with a clearer sense of the impact of the menopause on those who are experiencing it, alongside their families, friends and colleagues.”

Melanie Bundy, manager at Wallside Grange Care Centre said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to host regular Menopause Café sessions. It’s a vital resource for local people living through the menopause and enables them to talk freely and share their own unique experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Wallside Grange we pride ourselves on being an active part of our local community and this is an excellent example of that in action.”