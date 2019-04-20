Falkirk canal pair spark late night rescue alert

Police, ambulance and fire brigade services all descended on the canal bank near Falkirk’s St Mungo’s school last night after reports that a couple were stuck in treacherous mud.

A police spokesman said today the male and female involved had decided to take a short cut but had slid down the embankment, and then go into difficulties.

When the alarm was raised the emergency services turned out in force, at around 10.10pm - only to discover the pair had managed to extricate themselves and did not require to be rescued.

No charges were brought, and nobody involved is thought to have required medical assistance.