Falkirk butcher’s black pudding is something to beef about

Thomas Johnston Quality Butchers of Falkirk has won the coveted Best Scottish Beef Product at London’s prestigious Smithfield Awards for its gluten-free black pudding.

The event, held annually by the Q Guild of Butchers, recognises and rewards products from members who are “the very best artisan butchers in the country”.

The firm’’s Rod Gillies (pictured) said: “We produce a number of gluten free products and this sells really well in the shop, but it’s a big thrill for us to come to London and come home with the best Scottish Beef Product”.

The Falkirk’s butcher’s creation is “a traditional pudding that can be enjoyed by everyone – with a gluten allergy or not”.

A blend of beef and pork fat, onions and bacon trim are among the ingredients that add to this classic breakfast special.

The judges liked it for its crispy exterior and superb flavour, “which packed a real punch”.

Thomas Johnston Quality Butchers was also awarded gold certificates for its Traditional Steak Pie, Traditional Pork Links, Steak and Sausage Pie, Steak and Gravy Pie, Beef and Caramelised Onion Sausage and Pepper Chicken Melts.

All these and more are available at their shop on Cow Wynd in Falkirk.