Falkirk-born Game of Thrones actor gives support to Scottish Poppy Appeal

Falkirk-born film star James Cosmo has given his backing to this year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal in support of the Armed Forces.

The Game of Thrones actor is helping to publicise Scotland’s largest annual street collection, led by Poppyscotland.

Each year, the appeal raises millions of pounds in aid of the Armed Forces community.

This week, more than five million poppies and 60,000 collecting tins have been distributed around Scotland with the public encouraged to wear a poppy with pride.

Mr Cosmo, who starred in the Trainspotting films and Braveheart alongside Mel Gibson, was joined by celebrity chef Nick Nairn and multiple-medal-winning athlete Eilidh Doyle in helping the cause.

He said: “I am proud to lend my support to this year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal and to do my little bit to encourage us all to contribute to Poppyscotland as they continue their ongoing work to support the Armed Forces community throughout Scotland.”

And in his video message, James added: “I would like to ask you to support the Scottish Poppy Appeal which does so much to support our servicemen and ex-servicemen who have done so much for us. Remember, wear your poppy, give generously and look after those who looked after us.”

Gordon Michie, Poppyscotland’s head of fundraising, said: “The launch of the annual Scottish Poppy Appeal is always a special day for Poppyscotland and its loyal army of 10,000 volunteers.

“Every year, we strive to make the appeal bigger and better than before, and so it is wonderful to have the likes of James, Nick and Eilidh on board to offer messages of support to our Armed Forces community to show in a unified voice that we are behind them. Always.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Scottish public, we are able to help and support hundreds of members of the Armed Forces each year and their families.

“We provide specialist advice and employment support, home adaptations, mobility aids and tailored funding packages and so much more. We can only continue to do this thanks to your support.”

To donate online to Poppyscotland, visit www.poppyscotland.org.uk.