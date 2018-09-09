Falkirk Bohemians all set for another rhapsody

George Gershwin is famous for the stunning musical evocation of 20th century America that is “Rhapsody in Blue” - but also for hit musicals like Crazy for You.

The show has some memorable Gershwin numbers including I Got Rhythm, Naughty Baby, Nice Work If You Can Get It, and Someone to Watch Over Me as well as several energetic dance numbers.

It’s this year’s production by Falkirk Bohemians, and rehearsals are already underway for a production that launches in just six weeeks.

The show in on stage at the FTH theatrefrom Tuesday, October 30 to Saturday, November 3, beginning at 7.30pm, with a matinee performance on the Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from all members of the Society on the dedicated phone number 07955 892125 or by emailing them at falkirkbohemians@googlemail.com.

They will also be on sale very soon at the Falkirk Community Trust Box Office.01324 506850.