Falkirk better watch out ... Santa’s in town!

Hundreds of eager families lined Falkirk High Street to see Santa Claus and his most famous helpers on Saturday.

The parade of Cairngorm reindeer is an annual highlight for shoppers and, while Dasher, Dancer and friends can only fly on Christmas eve, they still brought a bit of magic to town.

Santa and his reindeer were in Falkirk for the day

Led by Alloa-Bowmar pipe band, the parade made its way from the bandstand to the Steeple and the sight of Santa’s sleigh being pulled by the reindeer thrilled youngsters.

Lucky Millie Bentall (7) was the competition winner who had the thrilling experience of a ride with Santa on his sleigh.

And as it made its way up the high street the man in red took plenty of time to meet lots of other youngsters.

BID manager Alex Fleming said: “Santa and the Aviemore reindeer are a firm favourite in the festive calendar in Falkirk and despite the weather this year saw a fantastic turnout with lots of families enjoying the day.

“Christmas trading period is essential for our town centre businesses so Santa thanked those shoppers who are choosing to support local businesses.”