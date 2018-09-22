Falkirk bar is told - ‘your beer is good’

Falkirk’s J D Wetherspoon chain pub the Carron Works has been listed in the Campaign for Real Ale’s Good Beer Guide 2019 - the only bar in town to rate a mention.

The honour was bestowed on the Bank Street bar by local CAMRA members after regular visits to check on the quality of the cask ales on offer, but also took into account customer service, decor and overall atmosphere.

Manager Jill Briggs, said: “I am delighted that The Carron Works has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.

“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”

A CAMRA spokesman said: “The Carron Works deserves its place in the Good Beer Guide 2019.

“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”