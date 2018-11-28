Falkirk area shoppers urged to support Tesco festive foodbank collection

Shoppers are being urged to put a little extra in their basket when they visit a Tesco store this weekend to help others.

From today (Thursday) until Saturday, December 1 over 2600 of the supermarket’s branches across the UK will be taking part in the annual food collection which encourages people to donate long-life foods to help The Trussell Trust’s foodbank network and FareShare.

Locally the Falkirk, Camelon and Redding stores will all be taking part with all goods donated going to Falkirk Foodbank.

Volunteers will greet shoppers with a list of items most needed by the charities and people can buy these before donating as they leave.

The Express stores in Camelon Road, Falkirk and Bonnybridge will have unmanned donation boxes which will go to FareShare.

This is the 11th collection to have taken place and Tesco is topping up the value of the food donated by the public by 20 per cent, providing additional funs to support the charities in their work this Christmas.

More than 3.34 million meals were donated to the food charities by generous Tesco customers last year, and the supermarket is hoping that shoppers will be just as generous this time around.

Jason Tarry, the supermarket CEO, said: “Tesco Food Collection scheme is the UK’s biggest Christmas food collection, and at Tesco we are glad to be playing our part in helping people in need this Christmas.

“We know that the items that our customers donate can make a real difference to people who really need that little bit of extra help this year.”

Emma Revie, chief executive at The Trussell Trust said: “Foodbanks across the country will be doing all they can to provide the best possible emergency support so people don’t go hungry - but to make sure we’re prepared for what could be our busiest December yet, our network needs your support.

“During every food collection we’ve been humbled by the staggering generosity of Tesco customers, store colleagues and volunteers, and as we look to the start of the collection, we would love to have your support once again. Your generosity will help stop hunger this Christmas.”