Falkirk area’s Asda stores back Children in Need again

Asda stores in the Falkirk area will once again be pulling out all the stops for BBC Children in Need 2018.

It is the supermarket giant’s 18th year supporting the great cause and there will be a flurry of fundraising activity at stores throughout November.

Asda has already raised £19 million through its charity efforts over the past 18 years, helping disadvantaged children and young people across the UK in need of support.

The theme of the activities this year will centre around BBC Children in Need and Asda’s The Power of Play campaign which champions the importance of play in child development and aims to inspire simple new ideas for play.

Margaret Bradie, Asda Falkirk community champion, said: “This year, colleagues in Falkirk will be positively Pudsey with enthusiasm throughout the month of November to raise both funds and awareness of the impact the money has, as well as the fundraising activities taking place in-store and in the wider community.”