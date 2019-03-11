Falkirk and Grangemouth Specsavers sell funny frames for Comic Relief

Specsavers stores in Falkirk and Grangemouth are once again supporting Comic Relief by selling funny frames to customers.

Since 2015, Specsavers stores have raised £848,000 and have pledged to raise £250,000 this year in their quest to break the £1 million mark.

This will be done through the sale of the £2 red jester themed frames as 100 per cent of the proceeds will go towards the Comic Relief charity.

The frames are available to buy in stores now ahead of Red Nose Day on Friday, March 15 and also via the charity’s website.

Zander McNaughton, store director, says: “Our glasses this year are fantastic and we hope everyone gets into the fundraising spirit by picking up a pair in store and help us smash our £1 million fundraising mark.

“We are really proud to support Comic Relief and all the good causes they fund.”

Catherine Cottrell, fundraising and partnerships executive director at Comic Relief added: “We’re so pleased Specsavers is continuing to support us for the third year. It’s great to see people having fun wearing their Comic Relief specs to help us raise much needed funds on Red Nose Day.

Customers who wish to recycle the glasses after Red Nose Day can return them to their local store.