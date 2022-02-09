Police have appealed for help to trace a woman reported missing from Stenhousemuir.

They say Faith Thomson may have travelled out with the Forth Valley area.

The 20-year-old has been reported missing from the area.

Faith Thomso has been reported missing from the Stenhousemuir area.

She is described as 5'6", purple dyed hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3039/7th.

