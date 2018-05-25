Facebook page giving something to those in need in the Falkirk area

A Facebook page dedicated to helping people in need in the Falkirk area is proving a huge success.

From Me to You was set up by twins Emma and Gemma McGregor just two months ago and since then it has seen huge numbers of people getting involved.

However, the sisters, who run the page assisted by around 14 administrators, hope interest in the project can continue to grow.

The page reaches out to local people who are struggling due to poverty, by providing them with items they cannot afford.

Emma (28) explained: “Gemma and I have been involved in helping on other pages like this for a few years, but we decided to break away and make our own. We’ve always wanted to try and get charitable status, but on other pages people weren’t looking to take that next step.

“There are a lot of people out there who are really struggling and can’t afford even the basics. We strongly believe that no one should struggle and as a community we can lessen the strain on our fellow man by coming together.

“We collect donated items, clean them up and gift them on to people who need them but can’t afford them. We assist with almost anything from house moves, new baby arrivals, birthdays and Christmas.”

Since its launch there are already 7500 who like the page, and Emma explained that the volunteer team have been inundated with messages from people looking for help.

“People who are in need contact us privately or through the page and then we try and help them find what they are looking for,” she said.

“We’ll take everything as someone’s trash could be another person’s treasure.

“Some things still have life in them and could be a lifeline to someone else.”

The twins hope to be able to get charitable status for From Me to You and to branch out.

Emma feels there’s definitely a need for the page locally: “We’re always really busy and have people coming to us.

“We must already be in the hundreds for those we’ve helped since setting up the page. But none of it would be possible without the volunteers. All the lassies that help are amazing.

“We’ve had feedback from people saying it restores their faith in community spirit and people have really rallied behind it. We wouldn’t be able to do this without them and we’re so thankful that everyone is willing to help.”

To find out more about the page,search for From Me to You Falkirk on Facebook.