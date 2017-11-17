Eye-opening yoga in the dark

A yoga instructor whose mum suffered sight loss before she passed away has come up with a novel way of raising funds and awareness.

Ruth Steel, who lives with husband Calum in Larbert, is hosting a Yoga in the Dark workshop in honour of her mum Debbie Laverick who died in 2015 after a battle with cancer.

Ruth hopes the 75-minute session will not only raise money for the RNIB but awareness of sight loss.

She said: “Mum’s cancer started behind her eye and was picked up at a routine appointment at Specsavers. I think it’s really important that people go for these appointments – it’s not just checking your sight, it’s your overall health.

“One of the many side effects of radiotherapy was that she lost sight in one eye.

“She found losing sight in one eye altered everything.

“She couldn’t drive and it caused her so much difficulty.”

Ruth, who teaches Hatha, Vinyasa and pregnancy yoga, will ask those taking part to wear sleep masks throughout.

She said: “It’s amazing how much your balance is affected when you take away your sight.

“But it will also teach people about how much their other senses will be strengthened and give them time to reflect afterwards about people who live with sight loss every day.”

The workshop will be held on Sunday, November 26 at L.D. Dance Academy in Larbert.

Anyone interested can email ruth@brawyoga.co.uk.