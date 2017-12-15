Extra time for nominations

A lack of interest has forced the deadline for nominations for community councils to be extended.

Elections to form the 23 councils across Falkirk district for the next four years should have been held today (Thursday).

Two will be established without the need for a vote – Denny and Maddiston because nominations there matched the number of vacancies – while, in Bo’ness, the ten places available will be decided after a ballot of the 13 candidates.

Five other councils – Airth, Avonbridge and Stanburn, Bonnybridge, Brightons and Grangemouth – will be formed on the basis their empty seats can be treated as ‘casual vacancies’ to be filled at a later date.

In the other 15 community council areas, however, the appeal for volunteers to come forward will continue to next Monday - over a month after the original date for nominations closed.

Falkirk Council’s executive was told 10 community councils, including Falkirk South, Grahamston, Middlefield and Westfield and Langlees, Bainsford and New Carron, with a total of 67 seats available between them had attracted zero interest. Camelon, Bantaskine and Tamfourhill – which has nine places – and Falkirk Central – which has seven – attracted one nomination each.

Community councils are promoted as a link between neighbourhoods and councillors. Grangemouth Councillor Robert Spears claimed: “As elected members we should all turn up and take part in their debates.”