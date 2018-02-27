Extra houses not wanted

Objectors feel cheated council planners will be taking a decision on an application to build 91 houses in Reddingmuirhead next week.

Persimmon Homes proposal to site the development on land to the south west of Tappernail Farm was discussed at a meeting of Falkirk Council planning committee last week, when members decided to go on an unaccompanied site visit to see the development on Monday, March 5 and then come back to the municipal buildings for a special meeting to decide upon the application.

However, local objectors – including Shieldhill and California Community Council and Reddingmuirhead and Wallacestone Community Council, want planners to put their decision back to the next scheduled meeting of the planning committee on March 20.

Members of the community council, some who cannot attend the special meeting, claim Persimmon’s proposed application is an over development which does not take into account the area’s physical and environmental capacity or the social and economic needs of the community.