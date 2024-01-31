Everyone invited to this week's cost-of-living support day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, is holding a support event on Friday, February 2, to provide people with information and advice to help with the cost of living.

The free drop in event is taking place between 10am and 3pm at the Reconnect Regal Theatre, 24 - 34 North Bridge St, Bathgate, EH48 4PS.

Attendees will be able to access free advice and information on a wide range of cost-of-living issues surrounding energy, benefits, debt, employment and more.

The event is being supported by several local and national organisations including Scottish Power, West Lothian College, Christians Against Poverty, Home Energy Scotland, British Gas, West Lothian Foodbank, the DWP, the Advice Shop, Social Security Scotland, Citizen’s Advice Scotland, Schoolbank West Lothian and Fedcap StartScotland.

Mr Day said: “With the cost-of-living crisis showing no signs of abating, I have brought together a range of partners to ensure we can provide a comprehensive package of support and advice.

“I want to make sure people are able to access the help they need. Bringing together all these organisations together in a one-stop-shop means we can tackle issues and direct people to the support they need.

“I know people are feeling anxious and worried. I want people to know they’re not alone. Help is at hand.