Event will honour those who have died at work

Falkirk Trades Union Council is asking all local people who value the safety of employees in the workplace to “remember the dead - fight for the living” on Saturday (April 28).

FTUC hopes as many as possible will attend the ceremony for International Workers Memorial Day to be staged shortly before noon at the municipal buildings in Falkirk.

A spokesperson said: “This is an important event, honouring those around the world who have died as a result of their work and part of ongoing international efforts to strengthen health and safety legislation.

The event is open to all, and begins just ahead of noon in order to allow a minute’s silence to take place on the hour.